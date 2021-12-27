Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.75. 3,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

