Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

