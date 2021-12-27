Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.60% of Celanese worth $262,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.98. 1,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

