Intrust Bank NA Sells 473 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.01. 464,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,858,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

