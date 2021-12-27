Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,097 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $538,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,087. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $185.71 and a one year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

