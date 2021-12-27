PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 8,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,034,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

