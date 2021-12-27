GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 4.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $145.42. 44,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,590,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of -2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.48.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.