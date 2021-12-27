Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.73

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 5903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after buying an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 70.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after buying an additional 531,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

