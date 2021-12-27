LSV Asset Management Has $242.36 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,682 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $242,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 53.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 53,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

