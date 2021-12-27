Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,040 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 2.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,714. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

