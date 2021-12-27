Civitas Trading Down 22% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $82,158.70 and approximately $111.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00030741 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,398,525 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

