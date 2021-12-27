Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Impinj reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,059,522 shares of company stock valued at $82,875,773. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PI traded up $3.85 on Monday, hitting $94.08. 3,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,455. Impinj has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

