Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $16.97. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 323 shares trading hands.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. On average, analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

