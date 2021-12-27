Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 288 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in PayPal by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $192.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $255.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

