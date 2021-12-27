Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,623 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $113.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

