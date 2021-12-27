ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

