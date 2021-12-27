PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.39. 3,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $243.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.