Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $87.40 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Boeing worth $87,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $223,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.69. 76,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

