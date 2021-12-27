United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,666 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $72,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,469. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

