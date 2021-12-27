Accel Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.27. 5,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $245.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

