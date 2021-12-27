Keel Point LLC Acquires 1,591 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 703,062 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

