Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) CEO Sells $121,936.50 in Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. 90,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,399. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.