Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.55 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average is $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

