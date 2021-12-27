Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $35.44

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $34.50. Immunocore shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 906 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immunocore by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 104.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

