Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $16.27. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 3,255 shares changing hands.
CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Century Aluminum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Aluminum by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
