Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $16.27. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 3,255 shares changing hands.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Century Aluminum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Aluminum by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

