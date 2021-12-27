Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

NYSE:TMO opened at $653.88 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

