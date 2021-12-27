Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $89,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $139.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

