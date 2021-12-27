22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Sees Large Volume Increase

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 379,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,140,000 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.88.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

