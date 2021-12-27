View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 76,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,269 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of View by 579.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,192 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at $16,229,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of View by 22.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of View by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

