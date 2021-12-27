Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 41,158 shares.The stock last traded at $33.21 and had previously closed at $33.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $3.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 25.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 24.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

