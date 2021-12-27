Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 4,542 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.