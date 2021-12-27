Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,119 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. 4,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,323. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

