Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $610.36. 27,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,031. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $644.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.