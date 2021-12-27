Sycomore Asset Management Invests $11.58 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,000. Owens Corning makes up approximately 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $70,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

OC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.60. 1,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,764. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

