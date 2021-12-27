Rathbone Brothers plc Has $114.54 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $114,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $477.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,685. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

