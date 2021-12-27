Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 27,942 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,942 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.57. 230,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,072,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.