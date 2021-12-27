iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $278.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

