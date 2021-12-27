Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $337.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.60. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

