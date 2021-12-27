Davidson Trust Co. Sells 82 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde stock opened at $339.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

