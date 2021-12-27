Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 19,292 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,292 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. 127,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

