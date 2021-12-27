Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,958 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,173,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 214,100 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

