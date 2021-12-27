Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 157,277 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,995. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

