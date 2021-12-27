LSV Asset Management Sells 476,100 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 476,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.74% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $302,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.73. 27,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

