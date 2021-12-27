Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Cut by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 130,446 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.12. The company has a market cap of $261.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

