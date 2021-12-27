Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,487 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 52,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,162. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

