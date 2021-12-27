Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

CVCY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

