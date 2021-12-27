Zacks: Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce ($1.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.92). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 4,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,149. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $747.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

