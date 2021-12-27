Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNDNF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LNDNF remained flat at $$36.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

