Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Timken posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Timken stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 12-month low of $62.96 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

