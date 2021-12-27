Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.9% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $13.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.50. 23,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $249.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

